Otter Tail (OTTR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

In other Otter Tail news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

