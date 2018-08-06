Opus (OPT) Market Cap Tops $1.94 Million

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 46.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market cap of $1.94 million and $92.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014392 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00373882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00195086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

