Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

JCI stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,334,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,973 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 63,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.