Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHCG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of LHC Group opened at $92.84 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other LHC Group news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,628. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LHC Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 615,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 174,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 385.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 461,176 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 396,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

