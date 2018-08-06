OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will announce sales of $714.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.05 million and the highest is $727.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $601.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

OneMain traded down $0.16, hitting $35.64, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 700,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,181. OneMain has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $1,365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $493,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 127.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $2,348,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

