Omega Diagnostics Group’s (ODX) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of LON ODX opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.01 ($0.37).

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment specializes in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

