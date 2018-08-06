Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.62.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line traded down $0.51, hitting $145.23, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,147. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.