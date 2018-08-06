Oil States International (OIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oil States International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of Oil States International traded up $0.45, reaching $33.40, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oil States International has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 777,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,334,000 after acquiring an additional 439,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,017,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,076,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,325,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 247,473 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.