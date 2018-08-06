Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocular Therapeutix earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1104842372055 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,661. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

