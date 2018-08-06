OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $28.61 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.43 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 123,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 238,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

