Obseva SA (OBSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obseva from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Obseva in the first quarter valued at $64,096,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Obseva by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Obseva by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,966 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Obseva by 39.7% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC raised its position in Obseva by 7.8% in the first quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Obseva stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Obseva has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $484.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

