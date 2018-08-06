Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Invests $12.69 Million in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,000. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 10.9% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,956,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.06.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,223.71 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $903.40 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total value of $12,500,990.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.84, for a total transaction of $6,297,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $44,175,091.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,670 shares of company stock worth $96,074,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

