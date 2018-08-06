NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. NVIDIA posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

NVIDIA traded up $1.21, hitting $253.31, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 103,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,356. NVIDIA has a one year low of $152.91 and a one year high of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 984,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $227,994,000 after purchasing an additional 368,429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

