NutriSystem (NTRI) Given Hold Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRI. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NTRI traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $60.80.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other NutriSystem news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of NutriSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 1,457.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $16,413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after buying an additional 252,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 237,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 405,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 204,001 shares in the last quarter.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.