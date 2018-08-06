NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of NutriSystem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NTRI stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

