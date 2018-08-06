Nutrien (NTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 40,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,574. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,439,000 after purchasing an additional 496,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

