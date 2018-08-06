Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Nutrien worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,503 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien opened at $57.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.