Numis Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ConvaTec Group (CTEC)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 239.18 ($3.14).

Shares of ConvaTec Group traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05), reaching GBX 211.40 ($2.78), during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 526,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 22,500 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £50,175 ($65,924.32).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

