Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $46,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.78.

Shares of Northrop Grumman opened at $297.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $264.35 and a one year high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

