Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas opened at $3.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $147,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $170,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $247,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

