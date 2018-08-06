Northern Capital Management LLC Buys 4,118 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Northern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Northern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF opened at $143.48 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $125.63 and a 1 year high of $151.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

