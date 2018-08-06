Northern Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 203,213 Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Northern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A opened at $21.73 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. FBN Securities raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

