Northcoast Research Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing’s FY2019 Earnings (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $134.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.