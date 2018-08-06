North American Construction Group (NOA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Pi Financial restated a top pick rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of North American Construction Group opened at C$9.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$4.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

