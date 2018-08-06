Nord/LB Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.91 ($111.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €77.07 ($90.67) and a 52-week high of €97.04 ($114.16).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

