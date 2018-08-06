Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $459,000 in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM opened at $37.39 on Monday. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.