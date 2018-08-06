Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp opened at $28.80 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

NINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

