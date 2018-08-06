Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.
Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million.
Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp opened at $28.80 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.25.
About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp
Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.
