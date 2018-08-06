NIC (EGOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We are increasing our 2019 EPS estimate to $0.72 from $0.69 reflecting the commencement of the Recreation.Gov contract in October of this year. We have a MARKET PERFORM investment rating on the shares.””

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGOV. Loop Capital upped their target price on NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

