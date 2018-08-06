NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.65 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $21.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $20.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,709,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,870 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $301,385.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,363,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,312,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,410,000 after buying an additional 528,145 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 1,271,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,775. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

