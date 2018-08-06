Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, NextEra Energy’ units have outperformed its industry's growth. NextEra Energy Partners is poised to gain from higher usage of natural gas, resulting in increased demand for its pipeline services in Texas. The partnership’s renewable assets in the United States have long-term contracts and enjoy the benefits of government initiatives to produce higher volume of electricity from clean sources. The decision to sell its Canadian assets is expected to be accretive to long-term goal. However, if prices of natural gas and other traditional fuel sources continue to remain low, it will impact demand for the renewable energy projects. Stringent rules and regulations, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil restated a sector perform rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.22.

Nextera Energy Partners traded up $0.31, hitting $47.12, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 102,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,094. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.31 million. equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 124.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 56,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,741 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

