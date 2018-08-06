NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Boosted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $1,787,353.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

NextEra Energy opened at $171.15 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.