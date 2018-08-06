NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,816. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $651.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 40.64% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.53 million. analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 382,804 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 298,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

