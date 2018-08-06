NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Receives $31.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 40.64% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.53 million. equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 85.47%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
