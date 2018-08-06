Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its FY18 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newell Brands opened at $26.57 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

