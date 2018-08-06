New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given New York & Company, Inc. an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NYSE NWY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 11,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,819. The firm has a market cap of $302.14 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.46. New York & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.98 million. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other New York & Company, Inc. news, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $85,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWY. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 179.0% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 724,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 1,641.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 489,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 461,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 2,019.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 439,141 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 457.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 210,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

