New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $86.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Li bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

