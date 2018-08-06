Neuronetics (STIM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neuronetics earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.6861927035239 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,506. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

