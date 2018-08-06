NetEase Inc (NTES) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,218,000 after buying an additional 337,387 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,084,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,805,000 after buying an additional 413,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,089,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetEase by 21.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 17.46%. sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

