NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $83.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 30,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,042,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $173,386.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at $147,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,433 shares of company stock worth $18,195,573 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NetApp to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

