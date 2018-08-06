Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $94.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.92.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. 87,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,525. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $1,066,641.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.