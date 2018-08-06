Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $94.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.92.
Shares of NKTR traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. 87,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,525. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $111.36.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $1,066,641.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
