Navigant Consulting (NCI) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Navigant Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navigant Consulting currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

Navigant Consulting traded up $1.19, reaching $24.47, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,380. Navigant Consulting has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Navigant Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Navigant Consulting by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Navigant Consulting by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Navigant Consulting by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Navigant Consulting by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Navigant Consulting by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.