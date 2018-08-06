Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NATR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $84,026 and have sold 8,000 shares valued at $73,330. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

