National Grid (NGG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,539. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Grid has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 103.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $70,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in National Grid by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 482,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

