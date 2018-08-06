National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP)

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39.

Get TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

Shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock opened at C$58.75 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$50.28 and a 12-month high of C$65.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

In other TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock news, insider Wendy Hanrahan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$1,344,000.00. Also, Director Charles Moran acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.21 per share, with a total value of C$37,989.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,266 over the last three months.

About TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.