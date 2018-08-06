National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (K) Price Target to C$6.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

Shares of Kinross Gold opened at C$4.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.42 and a 12-month high of C$5.96.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 35,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$168,098.26. Also, insider Bobby Lee Musgrove sold 18,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$66,342.40. Insiders have sold 188,781 shares of company stock valued at $766,864 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

