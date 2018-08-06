National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc (SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SES. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$8.43 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.96 and a one year high of C$9.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

