Nanometrics (NANO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NANO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 52,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,212. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $25,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $568,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $1,923,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,344,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 16,408.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.