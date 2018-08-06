NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 1,277.56%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NANO DIMENSION/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.13 on Friday. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research firms have commented on NNDM. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on NANO DIMENSION/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

