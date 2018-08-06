Namecoin Market Cap Reaches $22.85 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00022486 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Altcoin Trader. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.85 million and $282,208.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,905.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $687.31 or 0.09967731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.02233625 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005465 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001127 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001139 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bleutrade, WEX, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.