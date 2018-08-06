NAM COIN (NAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,452.00

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One NAM COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. NAM COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $31,452.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAM COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00381637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00196558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About NAM COIN

NAM COIN’s total supply is 30,000,176,144 tokens. NAM COIN’s official website is namchain.net . NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam

NAM COIN Token Trading

NAM COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAM COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAM COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

